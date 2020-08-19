Richard Dean Robinson
July 7, 1945 - August 13, 2020
Richard Dean Robinson, PGA Professional, World Traveler, Army Reservist, Brother, Father, and Friend, passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at the age of 75.
Richard was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 7th, 1945. He was the youngest of four, and the only boy in the family. Always curious and with a penchant to learn, Richard graduated from Westminster College with a Bachelor's Degree in History and English. After some time in the U.S. Military, he went on to join the Professional Golf Association in their Graduate Class A. These passions of writing and golf stuck with him throughout his life, and came together when he co-authored Undercover Golf which was published in 2004.
After becoming a PGA Member, Richard spent his years imparting his knowledge of the game to children and adults alike. He was an impassioned teacher, one who believed that the game of golf presented many important life lessons, including proper etiquette, patience, and good sportsmanship. He started his golf professional career at Kiahuna Golf Course in Kauai, Hawaii, quickly rising to Head Golf Pro. Soon after, he moved back to Utah, where he worked at Mick Riley and Nibley golf courses, and became the Cottonwood Country Club Director of Golf. Invigorated by his love of the game and his desire to give back to his community, Richard also became the Executive Director of Project GAIN in Salt Lake City, a national research and development program, designed to maximize opportunities for the inclusion of people with disabilities through the game of golf.
While many knew him for his sportsmanship on the golf course, his family will remember him for his quirky and colorful sense of humor, his infectious zest for good food, good wine, and travel, and his taste for the finer things in life. He could make friends anywhere, and will be sorely missed by many worldwide. He is succeeded by his children, Ginger, Patrick, Schaefer, and Amanda; his three sisters, Gloria, Janice, and Patricia; and his long-time partner, Joni and her daughter, Alyssa. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Dean Robinson. May he rest in peace, keep his eye on the ball, and shoot straight.
A graveside service will be held in his honor in Salt Lake City this Friday, August 21st at 10:00am, at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 East 1300 South). Friends may call in person, Thursday, August 20th 6:00-8:00pm at the same location. Guests will be distanced and entrance spaced, masks required.
For a full photo gallery and to leave condolences or messages please see the website at: www.doublerprogolf.com