|
|
1935 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Richard Donald (Don) Carter, 84, passed peacefully to reunite and be with his eternal sweetheart, Sandie, on October 18, 2019.
Don was born on April 10, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents Archie Eugene and Annie Sims Jones Carter. Don was raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from East High School. He also served in the Utah Air National Guard. Don owned and operated the family vacuum and appliance retail stores and was an honest and top-notch salesman and dealer. Don married his sweetheart, Sandra Kaye Lay, April 2,1958 in the Manti Temple. Together they raised three wonderful children. His wife, family, home, and the gospel were Don's top priorities and joy. He also enjoyed camping, boating, skiing, traveling, and building or repairing almost anything.
Don is survived by his children, Valerie (Clifford) Sorensen of Syracuse, Steven (Shelly) Carter of Farmington, Vickie (Russell) Roberts of South Jordan, and foster daughter Pam A. Wood and her family of Long Beach, CA; 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Allen Carter, MaryAnn Smith and Joyce Wilson. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and older siblings Eugene Carter and Melba Linnell.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood First Ward Chapel at 5913 S Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah. A visitation will also be held at the chapel prior to the services from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Holladay Memorial Park, 4900 S Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary.
The family would like to thank Legacy House in South Jordan and the team of Bristol Hospice for the care and comfort they provided for Don. Also, a heartfelt thank you to all our families, dear friends and neighbors over the course of Don's life for the love, friendships and treasured memories. Memories and condolences may be shared at: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/richard-donald-carter/
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019