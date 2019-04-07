Richard Earl Knight, age 84, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on April 1, 2019 of lymphoma.

Richard was born in Brigham City on August 24, 1934 to Lester Pool Knight and Olivia Lee. The family lived in Utah, New Mexico and Oklahoma before moving to Castle Dale, Utah near the San Rafael Swell where Richard fell in love with the beauty of the desert. He shared this love with many throughout his life. The family later returned to Brigham City, Utah where he graduated from Box Elder High School.

Richard served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the California Mission. Afterward, he graduated from Brigham Young University with two Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Management (his work) and Geology (his hobby). At BYU he met his eternal companion, Maxine Poole, and they were sealed in the Logan Temple on September 16, 1960. They have enjoyed 58 years of marriage and were blessed with 4 children and 10 grandchildren.

Richard was known for his great sense of humor and always had a joke to share. He loved people, giving service, the outdoors, including the Tetons where he had many adventures with his dear cousins, BYU football tailgating with family, and geology. The self proclaimed "rock hound" was known as an excellent guide when searching for interesting rocks and dinosaur fossils.

He spent his life serving in various church callings including: Bishop, Stake Mission President, High Priest Group Leader, long time temple worker and as one of the 7 presidents of the 70 in their stake. He particularly enjoyed being a Home Teacher and loved all he served.

Richard loved missionary work and he and Maxine served a mission in the New York, New York South Mission after his retirement of 34 years of work as an industrial engineer at Hill Air Force Base.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine, children, Wendy (Grant) Reich, Kevin (Stacy) Knight and Carolyn (Jason) Leavitt, 10 grandchildren and a brother, Lester Lee Knight (Dorothy).

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Alan William Knight and son-in-law Bruce W Keyes.

The family would like to give special thanks to our Hospice Angels, Becky and Alexis, for their kind and compassionate care of our husband and dad in his final weeks.

Services will be held Tuesday April 9 at 11:00 am at the Val Verda 5th Ward building, 2633 S. 50 W., Bountiful. A viewing will be held Monday, April 8, 6-8 pm at the Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful and Tuesday prior to services, 9:45-10:45 am. Interment at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

