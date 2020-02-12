Home

Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Roxborough Park Ward
3120 W. 4700 S.
West Valley, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Roxborough Park Ward
3120 W. 4700 S.
West Valley, UT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:30 PM
2975 Sussex Place
West Valley, UT
Richard Edward Easton


1954 - 2020
Richard Edward Easton, one of Milford Utah's favorite sons passed away February 5, 2020 in Tooele Utah. Born April 16, 1954 in Milford Utah to John Eldon Easton & Bonnie LaRue Munk Easton
He is survived by his daughters: Emalee Elizabeth (Krystle Roach) Easton and Elise Elizabeth Easton; brothers: Kevin (Kathleen Anderson) Easton and William (Karen) Easton; and sister, Katy LaVerne Easton.
Funeral services will be held in the Roxborough Park Ward 3120 W. 4700 S. West Valley Utah on Sat. Feb 15, at 1:00 P.M. A viewing will be held at the church from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service. A celebration of life for him that evening at 6:30 P. M. at 2975 Sussex Place West Valley.
Please share condolences and donations at Serenicare.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 12, 2020
