Richard Edward Holt passed away on February 24, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Jordan North 6th Ward chapel at 3836 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120. A viewing will also be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Jordan North 6th Ward chapel at 3836 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120. Burial will be at the South Jordan City Cemetery. For more information see www.afcfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
