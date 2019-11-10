|
RICHARD EDWARD SCHARP
Feb 1, 1930 - Oct 26, 2019
Richard (Rick) Edward Scharp, 89, died peacefully in his home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, due to complications from a fall.
Rick was born on February 1, 1930, in Gilman, IL to Conrad and Grace (Johnson) Scharp, the third of their four children. He grew up in Danforth, IL, on the family farm. In 1951 he married Dona (Olson) Scharp (deceased) in Illinois and had four children.
In 1956, a decision that changed and blessed their lives forever, Rick and Dona were baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They eventually crossed the plains to settle in Utah, where they made Farmington their home for 43 years.
Rick held various jobs during his life, including owning businesses in the fish industry and cultured marble.
Rick and Dona served in the California San Francisco Mission in 2000-01, during which they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Rick enjoyed many hobbies, including being on the open road, driving any time, anywhere, any place, especially cross-country. He also loved riding his motorcycle, making furniture, wood carving and arranging and singing barbershop harmony. Some of his greatest memories were traveling to visit his grandchildren throughout the country and attending the annual International Barbershop Quartet and Chorus Championships.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Grace (Johnson) Scharp, older brothers Melvin Scharp and Glenn Scharp, and younger sister, Irmajean (Scharp) Mendoza, his wife, Dona (Olson) Scharp and oldest daughter, Marla Rae Scharp, and is survived by his children, Leah Scharp of Pittsburgh, Craig (Stormy) Scharp of Salt Lake City and Brian (Jennifer) Scharp of Sebastopol, California, and grandchildren, Justin (Jenn) Scharp, Adrienne (Jeffrey) Rae, Rachael Reville, Meagan (Jon) Alder, Jessika (David) Farley, Amelia Scharp, Michael Scharp and Brandy (Casey) Scharp, and ten great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Orchards Ward, 729 Shepard Lane, Farmington, Utah 84025. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Orchards Ward. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
