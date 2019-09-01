|
Richard Edwin Anderson
1944 ~ 2019
Surrounded by his eternal companion and family, Richard Edwin Anderson peacefully passed away August 29th, 2019. He was born February 1, 1944 in Burley, Idaho to Ted and Bea Anderson. He was raised with two brothers and three sisters in an environment of love, hard work and fun.
After serving a mission in California he married his childhood sweetheart, Nada Hatch in the Logan, Utah temple. He had won her over with the help of shirtless tractor rides in front of the Hatches View Market where Nada worked. Together they forged a lasting foundation built on service, love, and testimony. His legacy continues in the lives of his seven children and their families. He naturally was able to find the good in everyone. He lived his testimony and blessed many through his kind acts of service, often done in secret. As a strong advocate of "Letting your Light Shine" he brought optimism and hope to even the darkest of circumstances.
With Nada at his side, they created a gospel centered home. A peaceful home, without sarcasm and negativity, but where sincerity and genuine kindness were cultivated. In this setting faith and testimony flourished and a dedication and loyalty to one another was fostered. One of his greatest joys was the harmony and friendship between his children. A gathering was never departed without respectfully kneeling in family prayer.
He magnified and served faithfully in everything he did. He loved his missionaries and the people of the Philippines. He loved serving in the temple as a Sealer. He was recently serving as a Stake Patriarch and loved working closely with Nada in this calling. They made an incredible team. He understood and believed that by serving his fellow man he was serving his Heavenly Father. Above all he loved his Savior and without a doubt enjoyed a sweet reunion with the One he devoted his life to.
He is fondly remembered and survived by his loving wife Nada and family: Angela (Jim) Wagstaff, Bradley (Aimee) Anderson, Jason (Heidi) Anderson, Ted (Jen) Anderson, Emily (Justin) Brown, Doug (Katie) Anderson, Susie (Travis) Shupe, 47 grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Monday, September 2nd: Viewing from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St. Farmington, UT 84025
Tuesday September 3rd: Viewing from 9:30-10:30 AM with the Funeral beginning at 11:00 AM at the LDS Chapel on 270 West Burton Lane Kaysville, UT 84037
