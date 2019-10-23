|
Richard F. Stevenson
Aug 18, 1947 ~ Oct 18,2019
Richard Farrell Stevenson was born Aug. 18, 1947 in Los Angeles, California to Richard Carey Stevenson and Ruth Crouch Stevenson. He graduated from Bingham High School and the University of Utah. He had four brothers, Gary, John, David and Russell. He served a two year mission in the southern states of GA, SC, and AL. He retired from the Postal Service after 37 years. He served his country in the Special Forces as a Green Beret in the Utah National Guard. He loved scouting. He was the district leader for the explorer scouts. Rick worked as a veil worker in the Jordan River Temple. He died Oct. 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife Pamela of 50 years, his 6 children, Richard R, Jennifer, Heather, Kirk, Gregory, Steffany, 24 grandchildren and one great grandson. There will be a viewing at the Broomhead Mortuary at 12590 S. 2200 W. Riverton, on Friday 25th from 6:30-8:30 pm. and the funeral Saturday the 26th at the Riverton 7th ward chapel on 12459 S. Dansie Way (1856 West) at 1 pm.
A more complete obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019