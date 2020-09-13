Richard passed away peacefully at home from the effects of his second brain tumor.
He was born in Salt Lake City to Golden J. and May Fox Bennett on December 6, 1929 in Salt Lake City. He lived across the street from Nibley Golf Course as a child and leaned to golf at an early age, enjoying golf throughout his life time. He served briefly in the Marine Corps and married Darlene Elsa Bluhm on November 23, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Dick was a born salesman and enjoyed a career in sales with Gillette (Toni Division) taking his family to Canoga Park, California for two years and later to Wayzata, Minnesota for four years. These were some of the happiest years for the family. The family returned to Salt Lake City where Dick opened up the western region of the country, including, Alaska and Hawaii, for Litton, Microwave Division, setting up distributors and dealers and introducing the new microwave oven to homemakers in this part of the country for the first time.
Dick loved the out of doors and engaged his family in many activities. He loved to fish and hunt. The family cabin at Island Park, Idaho provided them with wonderful memories.After retirement Dick continued in sales for CKay Cummings Candy here in Salt Lake City and helped to develop the commercial division, selling to resorts, five-star properties and cruise lines until age 84. All of his work experiences were very fulfilling.
He loved the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served well in every calling. He served as stake clerk to several stake presidencies and on the high counsel in Winder West Stake. It was his great privilege to serve as bishop of the Winder Third Ward, a calling that was challenging but such an honor. He also served as a counselor in a young singles ward and other callings with the young people. Richard and Darlene served at the Los Angeles Temple Visitors' Center in 2003-2004 and as humanitarian service missionaries in the Church's Addiction Recovery Mission.
Richard and Darlene are the parents of six children, Gayle (Brian Nelson), Rick (Marilyn Seaman), Jana (Mark Moffitt,) Dan (Amy Romney), Mark (Holly Nelson), Carolyn (Joe Ney). They have 24 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. They celebrated 70 years of marriage and his 90th birthday in 2019 with their extended family.
Richard loved his fore-bearers and loved to talk about them. Both of his parents were from pioneer ancestry and there are many books and stories, which he reveled in. His great-grandmother, Ruth May Fox wrote the hymn, Carry On and he requested that his tombstone be engraved with those words.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a contribution in his name to Hospice Organizations or a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com
.