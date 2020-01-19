|
Richard Gene Lisonbee
1924~2020
Our loving, courageous and hardworking father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Richard Gene Lisonbee, returned to our Heavenly Father on January 16, 2020. Richard was born in Provo, Utah, on October 31, 1924, to James Lawrence and Frances Messick Lisonbee. He was married to Lucille Jane Gardner in the Salt Lake temple by Harold B. Lee on February 21, 1947.
At the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked as a civilian employee at Hill Air Force Base for 30 years.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints he served in many callings throughout his lifetime. He and his wife served a full-time mission in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Richard found great joy in camping and boating with his family and travelling throughout North America and Mexico with his wife in their motorhome.
He is survived by children: Jay (Chris), Gene (Carol), Karla (Mark) Andersen, Sheri (Larry) Adamson, Nancy (Kim) Squire and Tammie (Scott) Rees; 28 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Ray (Annette) and his sister-in-law Gail Lisonbee. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille; parents James and Frances; sister Helen; brothers Keith and Dale; grandson Bradley Lisonbee and great-grandsons Garret Lisonbee and Samuel Madsen.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11am at the Springview Ward, 3151 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, where a viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy House Park Lane Assisted Living Center and Inspiration Hospice for their loving and tender care of our father during his last days.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020