1936 ~ 2020

Richard George Foote passed peacefully at home of natural causes on Saturday, September 26, 2020, while in the embrace of his wife and best friend, Tammy.

He was born in Altadena, California, to Charles Harrison Foote and Mabel Beatrice Picot, on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 1936.

He married Shirley Francis Pahnke, with whom he had five children, and later divorced. He was the founder of Foote Insurance Agency, who once retired, found his true passion in oil painting.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Harrison Foote Jr., sisters Eileen Carol Maycock, Barbara Mae Foote Hansen, Jacqueline Foote Gough, and grandson Richard Brett Dunlop.

He is survived by his spouse, Tamara J. Foote and her daughter Michelle L. Larson, along with his children, Richard G. (Marianne) Foote Jr., Carol (Richard) Dunlop, Stephen C. Foote, Elizabeth (Ross) Schofield, Douglas K. (Alyssa) Foote, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his furry companion Russel.

He loved the outdoors, traveling, gardening, painting and was a voracious reader. He married his soul mate, Tamara Jean Foote, on Valentine's Day 2010, at his favorite location in Maui.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, where masks are respectfully requested. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue/charity in his honor.



