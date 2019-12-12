Home

Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
View Map
Richard George Loveridge


1924 - 2019
Richard George Loveridge Obituary
Richard George Loveridge
1924~2019
South Jordan, UT-Richard George Loveridge passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on February 23, 1924 in Salt Lake City, to William George Loveridge and Christina Bowman Loveridge. He attended East High School and later graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in biology. Richard served in the United States Armed Forces during World War II. In 1957 he married the love of his life, LaRae Strong Loveridge.
Richard loved the outdoors, especially his time as a Forest Ranger at Yellowstone National Park. He also loved many activities like hiking, camping, skiing and fly fishing. Richard was a very handy man. He had a knack for fixing almost anything. Our father was our hero. He led by example as he was a devoted care taker for his sweetheart. He was always by her side and never wavered. We are thankful to know of the wonderful reunion they are having on the other side.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; brother, Wally; sister, June and his son, Tom.
He is survived by his children: Karen, Bill (Cindy), Lisa (Patrick) and Gary (Pamela), 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive in Holladay, Utah at 11:00 AM. A viewing for friends and family will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the mortuary prior to services. Interment will follow at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/richard-george-loveridge/
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
