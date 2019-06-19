Home

Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
12830 S. 2700 W.
Riverton, UT
Richard Gerald Walker


Richard Gerald Walker Obituary
Richard Gerald Walker
1938 ~ 2019
Richard Gerald Walker, age 81, returned to his loving Father in Heaven June 18, 2019 in West Jordan. Born March 20, 1938 in Salt Lake City to G.B. and Eileen (Peg) Walker. Married Judy Rae Slater August 22, 1959.
Survived by his wife, sons R. Dean (Donna), Chad W. (Rachelle), A. Kirk (Lynda) and T. Blake (Amy), sister Betty Jean (Clint), brother Garry (Lois), 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents and grandson Justyn.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12830 S. 2700 W. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services. Interment at Herriman City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on June 19, 2019
