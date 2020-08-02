Dr. H. Richard Glissmeyer
1925 - 2020
Dr. H. Richard (Dick) Glissmeyer, D.D.S., passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2020 at 94 years-old. Toodaloo Kangaroo!
He was born to Henry A. and Elsa Kratzer Glissmeyer on August 28, 1925. He graduated from East High School, University of Utah and University of California San Francisco Dental School. He served in the Navy during WWII and in the Korean War. He also served in the Swiss-Austrian mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dick practiced dentistry in Salt Lake City for 55 years. He married Helen Dene Carlson in the Salt Lake Temple on September 4, 1952. They have four surviving children; Stephanie Ann (Doug) Dastrup, Stacy Lee Glissmeyer, Tamara Dene Glissmeyer, Brian Richard (Angela) Glissmeyer.
After the death of his wife, Dene, he married Brenda Lou Welch on June 11, 1994. He welcomed two sons into his family, Sean Dinsmore and Casey (Tony Shafer) Dinsmore. Then after Brenda joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Brenda preceded him in death as well as his brother Carl Glissmeyer and his wife Rita. He is survived by his sister, Marlene (Eric) Holt of Boise, Idaho.
A private graveside service will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the gravesite prior to service at 9:15 am.
Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com