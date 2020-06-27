1928 ~ 2020
Richard (Rick) Henry Henstrom, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, peacefully passed away on June 18, 2020, at his home in Provo, Utah.
Rick was born on June 26, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Henry and Relia Best Henstrom. He graduated from East High School, and obtained his BFA (1949) and MFA (1953) from the University of Utah. He later obtained an EdD degree from Brigham Young University (1967). Some early professional experience had him associated with KLUB Radio and KSL Radio/TV in Salt Lake City. He later worked at KLOR/TV in Provo, Utah, as their news anchor. He served three years on active duty as an Army Chaplain during the Korean conflict, followed by five years with the Army Reserves in Utah.
Rick met the light of his life, Martha Adams, while working at BYU and they were married on June 17th 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised two daughters and five sons in Provo.
His professional work with Brigham Young University (1957-1994) was associated with the Division of Continuing Education, retiring as Associate Dean. During this time he was involved with the establishment or active management of several division programs including: both Campus and Off-Campus Education Weeks, Extended Campus Lectures, Off-Campus Centers; Study Abroad Center Programs in numerous countries, Travel Study Programs worldwide, Evening Classes, The Washington Seminar, Adult Degree Programs and many others. He was also the Division's leader responsible for the planning and construction of the Conference Center and the Harman Continuing Education Building. Rick loved his work and enjoyed writing the history of Adult and Continuing Education programs for BYU after his retirement.
Rick was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to Sweden and later with his wife as a full-time missionary at the Provo, Utah MTC. He spent his life in church service, especially enjoying his time on the Church Adult Correlation Committee, Instructional Development Committee and as an ordinance worker at the Provo Temple.
One of his great loves was collecting and writing material on Latter-Day prophets and also preparing extensive personal and family history materials. Rick loved to write poetry and would wake in the night to jot thoughts down for his next poem. He had an amazing green thumb and enjoyed his garden and flowers. His grandchildren loved coming to pick (and eat) raspberries with grandpa.
Rick is survived by his seven children: Shelley (Paul Larsen), David (Ann Hilton), Alex (Ellen Griffiths), William (Melanie Moody), Doug (Nicky Hirsche), Michael (Stephanie Disbrow) and Robyn (Chris Larson), 35 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren as well as his brother-in-law, Jim Adams (Maryann). He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Martha, and his father, mother, and stepfather, Frank Wyss, and his sisters, Ruth Larsen and Jean McMillen.
A viewing will be held at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E 800 N in Orem, on Sunday, June 28, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Private Funeral services for the family will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020. The funeral will be available on a live stream at 10:00am that day at www.walkersanderson.com. Following the funeral, the interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 27, 2020.