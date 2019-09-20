|
|
Richard "Dick" Bullock
1938 ~ 2019
Richard John "Dick" Bullock passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born in Bigham Canyon, Utah on March 28, 1939 to Algene and Vera Brems Bullock. He is survived by his sweetheart of 61 years, Patricia Kay Arrington, daughter Nola (Don, deceased) Roberts, son Eddie (Robyn), 5 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) in Sandy. A viewing will be held prior to the services beginning at 9 AM. Interment to follow at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful. For full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 20, 2019