Richard Jorgensen

"Dick"

On Saturday May 18th, 2019, Richard "Dick" Grant Jorgensen returned to his Heavenly Father's care. He was born June 24, 1924, at his home in Granger Utah, to Waldemar and Fredrikke Jorgensen. Married his eternal sweetheart, Irene Willoughby on June 9, 1944. Marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Dick's greatest joy was his sweetheart and family. Daddy-O loved spending time at the cabin and on family vacations. Dick and Irene were devoted parents and grandparents who never missed a ballgame, recital, or program. Through their example they instilled in their family a closeness and importance of family. Dick & Irene were blessed with loving friends. They danced, attended study group, attended plays, and vacationed together.

Dick was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in scouts and ward and stake young men's athletic programs. Dick retired as the Plant Foreman from Winder Dairy after forty-five years.

Survived by children: Grant, Glenn (Sherrie), Kent (Allison), Keith (DeAnne); 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth.

Preceded in death by wife, Irene; daughter, Susan; parents, Waldemar and Fredrikke; siblings, George, Steven, Mildred, Wilma, La Velle, Roy; grandson, Nathan, and great-grandson Elijah.

Our heartfelt thanks to Dad's neighbor, Paul Hunter, friend, Suzanne Dunbar, volunteers at Meals On Wheels, and angels from Good Shepard Hospice.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Kenwood 1st Ward, 3080 S. Kenwood St. (1765 E.). Viewings will be held at the church Wednesday, May 22nd from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

