Richard K. Sager
1935 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Richard K. Sager passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 after sustaining a serious head injury. Richard was born in Lehi, Utah on December 12, 1935 to Ferren and Zora Sager.
Richard grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduated from South High School in 1954 and enrolled in the NROTC. Upon graduation from the University of Utah, he received a commission in the US Navy. During this time, he married Lois Johnson in the Salt Lake Temple on August 10, 1960. Following Richard's service in the navy, he attended the University of Utah Law School where he graduated Order of the Coif. He focused his law practice on Natural Resources and retired in 1993.
Together with his wife Lois, he served as mission president in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission from 1993 to 1996, and the Nauvoo Illinois Mission from 1999 to 2002. Richard and Lois also served a mission in Sydney, Australia from 2004 to 2005, where Richard acted as Associate International Legal Counsel for the church. From 2007 to 2010, they served as the Temple President and Matron in the Nashville Tennessee Temple.
Richard loved traveling, visiting grandchildren, going to baseball games all over the country, and supporting the neighborhood young men in whatever sport they were playing.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Johnson Sager, his children, Jeannee (LaRon) Stevens, Kathy (Warren) Barnes, Richard Kenneth (Sherri) Sager, Andy (Debi) Sager, Matt (Shannon) Sager, and his siblings Sidney Sager, Sharon Boskovich, and John Sager. He will be loved and remembered by all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his sister Jeannine Romine, and his parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 2:00 pm at the 1925 E. Gunderson Lane Chapel. Viewings will be Friday, January 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Chapel and Saturday at 1:00 pm prior to the funeral. All friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life that evening at the Gunderson Lane Chapel at 5:00 pm wearing their favorite baseball hat.
Richard will be remembered, loved and missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Due to allergies, please help us keep this a scent-free service.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020