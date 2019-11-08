|
Richard Keith Dillard
1934~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-On November 6, 2019, the love of my life, Richard Keith Dillard, went to be with the Lord. He was born on February 22, 1934 in Delta, Colorado to Jefferson Duckett Dillard and Maxine Lowe. He leaves behind his wife, Helen F. Dillard, his daughter, Denise M. Dillard and her two boys, Harry D. Rose and Jackson D. Rose. He was predeceased by his son, Gaven Dillard and a granddaughter, Lindsay Dillard. He is survived by his granddaughters, Amy D. Stearn and Melissa D. Canete.
Keith composed the following:
"I have written my own obituary because nobody knows me as well as I know myself. The only challenge left is to be honest and objective. For the most part, obituaries are ridiculous with all their flowery adjectives and lies. The handful of people who really knew me don't need to read an obituary. The rest of them don't give a damn anyway. I have not accomplished anything noteworthy in my life. Just like every human being who has lived and died before me. Some just thought they were special. The only outstanding, superb asset I possessed in my brief tenure on earth was to be a free spirit and soar with the eagles. That asset was a gift so graciously given by the Creator, the Great Spirit. A gift that is available to EVERY human being. If I counted what I have accomplished on my own…I have failed miserably. I have possessed a tremendous love and fierce passion for life. I now possess a tremendous love and fierce passion for death."
