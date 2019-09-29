|
|
Richard Kenneth Kearney
3/8/1938 ~ 9/29/1979
40 years... Father, husband, brother and friend. Your legacy lives on through our children and grandchildren. Mark, Todd, Tyson and Natalee have all been blessed with the same determination, honesty and integrity that you instilled in them as small children so many years ago.
On May 7th, 2019, our family experienced the miracle of a kidney transplant that has been very successful. Todd donated his kidney to Tyson - brother to brother. It is a gift of life and a total act of love.
Thank you for being by our side and cheering us on throughout the last forty years of our journey. You will always be in our hearts. We honor you today, tomorrow and forever.
Your loving family,
Sherrie, Mark, Todd, Tyson, Natalee,
and families.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 29, 2019