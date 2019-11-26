|
Richard King Magness
1925-2019
Richard King Magness "Dick", 94, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. Born to Edith Mary King and Morgan James Magness on July 17, 1925 in Tooele, Utah and was the second oldest of five siblings.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Petersen. They were married on February 5, 1946 He later married Charlene Brimley "Chick", on June 17, 2000.
Survived by child Rick (Julie) Magness, as well as stepchildren Leslie (Tom) Kemp, Rick (Cathy) Brimley, Mike (Patty) Brimley, Jana (Dana) Halliday; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Friday, November 29th, 2019 at 11:00am at the Olympus East Building Chapel at 3070 East Nila Way, Salt Lake City, Utah with a viewing from 9:30am to 10:45am prior to the service.
Graveside services will follow at 3:00pm at the Newton, Utah Cemetery.
For full obituary, see www.Premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 26, 2019