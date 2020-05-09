|
Richard Nathan Kirkham
1940 ~ 2020
Richard Nathan Kirkham, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away May 5th,, 2020 in his home in Draper, Utah, of prostate cancer. He was born April 14, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ralph Nathan Kirkham and Cora Mary Barkdull. He graduated from East High School and the University of Utah, with a Bachelor's in English Education and a Master's in Education. He married Cathryn Call on June 17, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a member of the high priest quorum, and served two missions in Germany: Munich in 1960; and with his wife Cathryn, in the Berlin, Germany Mission in 2004.
Richard loved to learn, to travel, and especially loved the arts. As a child he learned to play piano, attended Utah Symphony's free children's concerts, and loved seeing movies in downtown Salt Lake City. He checked out dozens of books from the Sugar House library, amazed that he could do so for free. In high school he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a regular in the East High theater and a capella group. In married life he moved with Cathryn to begin a doctoral program at the University of Minnesota. He accepted a Fulbright scholarship to teach in Bremen, Germany, then returned to Minnesota to teach in the Robbinsdale School District for 30 years. He played piano and sang throughout life, and at age 57, played a leading role in the LDS production, Footsteps of Faith. In retirement he was a volunteer usher for the Minnesota Orchestra, and became a regular at organ recitals at the Tabernacle and Conference Center in Salt Lake City. He loved to take his children to museums, movies, and concerts, and in his later years loved his extensive travel with the love of his life, Cathryn.
He loved to create, share, and teach, and he did so ardently throughout 80 years of life. He passed on his love of travel, learning, art, theater, and especially music, to all of his children and grandchildren. He was well-respected by colleagues, friends, and extended family. He was modest and humble, often withdrawn in social situations, but the one his children turned to when they needed a hug, advice, or a phone call just to talk. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, education, music, art, leadership, and love.
Richard is survived by his children, Kristin Lyman (Greg), Houston, TX; Karen Kirkham, Salt Lake City, UT; Sharon Cliff (John), Dallas, TX; Jonathan Kirkham (Mirjam), Minneapolis, MN; Benjamin Kirkham (Jenne), Stillwater, MN; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and brother Roger Kirkham (Judy), Salt Lake City, UT. He was preceded in death by his wife Cathryn, and parents, Ralph and Mary Kirkham.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when family and friends can safely gather to honor Richard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be sent to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News from May 9 to May 10, 2020