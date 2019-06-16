Services Neptune Society - Phoenix 1634 S. Priest Drive Suite 103 Tempe , AZ 85281 (480) 785-7000 For more information about RICHARD HARRISON Memorial service 2:00 PM Centerville Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for RICHARD HARRISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RICHARD KURLAND HARRISON

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers 1945 ~ 2019

We mourn the loss of a kind, gentle, intelligent, and talented man with a strong heart whose life was reduced by the ravages of Alzheimer's. While this disease began several years ago, it never took away his positive gentle spirit or sense of humor.

Born in Salt Lake City on September 25, 1945 to Vestil and Catherine Harrison, Richard left this world on May 30, 2019.

Accepting and tolerant of all, he would not utter an unkind word about anyone. He saw possibilities in people and in things. His capable hands could build, fix anything or comfort those he loved. And he continually grew, becoming an aerospace engineer, architect, builder, developer and world traveler.

Richard spent his youth in Centerville, Utah. He earned his Eagle Scout award and graduated with honors from Bountiful High School. He was selected to represent Utah at the National Youth Science Camp in West Virginia and was also recognized as the Utah Silver Scholar for Science. His engineer studies at the University of Utah were postponed during the Vietnam War when he joined the Air National Guard. Finishing his highly technical training at the top of his class he decided to start a career in Engineering at Westinghouse Aerospace in Baltimore. There, he ran an engineering department that worked on parts of the first television camera to go into space. While in Maryland he met and married Susan Badger, his soul mate for 51 years. They began their married life together in Utah when Richard returned to work along side of his father to develop and build Centerville Mobile Estates.

Richard's career continued as he returned to college in Arizona to follow a dream and graduate from Arizona State University in architecture. He started practicing with well-known architect Benny Gonzales where he learned a whole new way to look at the world. He extended his expertise to become a Quality Engineer Analyst and a Developer with Artcraft Construction. Combining his talents, Richard worked with two associates to start his own company-- ADA (Arizona Development Affiliates). During the building boom they were busy and successful, specializing in hotels, motels, colleges, and credit unions. Hundreds of Richard's buildings can be found throughout Arizona, California, and other western states.

Richard's proudest and happiest moments began with the birth of his and Susan's son, Vestil Tyler Harrison. A special bond grew as Richard shared his talents and supported Tyler, especially with his soccer adventures. As best friends, they traveled to practices all over the valley, to the western United States to tournaments and took Tyler's teams to Switzerland and Brazil. Richard made sure that many other players could travel on these tours receiving the appreciation of the players and their families. Tyler and Richard took their dream trip to South Africa to attend the World Cup soccer matches. His other travels with his wife, son, and family were taken around the World from Tahiti, to Alaska, to Hawaii, to Europe/Asia, Mediterrian, to the Caribbean and to almost every state.

Richard's greatest accomplishment was a loving and supportive Son, Father, Husband, and Brother. His wife Susan and his beloved son and best friend Tyler survive him. Also surviving Richard are his siblings Lani Kay (Gayle) Christensen, Cecelia (Cece) Foxley, Rulon Harrison, and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family is grateful to the very caring and special teams at Family Care Homes-Encanto House and Hospice of the Valley in Arizona.

The family will hold a memorial service at the Centerville Cemetery on June 19th at 2:00 p.m.

Those who wish to contribute to research to stop Alzheimer's may contact , Utah Chapter, 855 E. 4800 S., Salt Lake City, Utah 84107.

Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019