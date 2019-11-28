|
Richard LaMont Nelson
Oct 28, 1942 -Nov 25,2019
Richard LaMont Nelson passed away on November 25, 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He died peacefully with loved ones near his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife Alaine, daughters Valerie (Bill) Russell, Amee (Aaron) Denny, Kelene (James) Baxter, 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson and many close friends and associates.
Richard was born October 28, 1942 to June and Winifred Nelson in Los Angeles California. He was raised in Brigham City Utah where he attended Box Elder High School and was a member of the class of 1960. He made many great memories in high school and made many lifelong friends. He attended Weber State College and Utah State University and received his bachelor's degree from Utah State University. He later sat for the CPA exam and became a Certified Public Accountant.
Richard married his high school sweetheart Alaine Halling June 26, 1964 in the Logan Utah Temple. Packing up a green Chevy with all their earthly possessions they moved to Southern California and Richard began his career as a banker. While in California they enjoyed long car rides and visits to the beach and learned to rely on each other. But they were anxious to return to be near family in Utah and Richard accepted jobs with North Davis Bank, later Commercial Security Bank and then Key Bank. He retired as President of Key Bank in 1998. Following his banking career he worked for the Larry H. Miller Group as President of the Automotive Divison until 2009.
Richard had many interest. He was an avid snowmobiler and loved the speed and freedom of flying down a snowy road or climbing a steep hill. He made many lasting friendships thru snowmobiling. He loved old cars and restored a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air and a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette to original pristine condition. He spent many weekends in Lake Powell and later Bear Lake boating and waterskiing with friends and family. He taught many teenagers the fine art of slalom skiing. He loved taking his grandchildren out on the boat with their friends and took pleasure in giving them a tube ride they would never forget. Spending time with his family at Bear Lake was always a great pleasure. Family was the most important thing to him.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents June Lamont Nelson and Winifred Phillips. He is survived by one sister Patricia McGuire and one brother Phillips (Karla) Nelson and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Canyon Woods Ward Chapel, 1085 North 50 East, Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers take your family to dinner and leave the waitress a big tip, to continue his legacy.
Interment, Mantua City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019