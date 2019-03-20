Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hailes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Hailes


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Lee Hailes Obituary
Richard Lee Hailes
1945 ~ 2019
Our beloved Dick (Richard) after years of devoted military service, love for his friends, family, and country, has passed away at age 73 on March 11, 2019 in Grayland, WA. Born in Salt Lake City on July 03, 1945, he was the son of Richard and Della Urry, later adopted by W.W. (Rick) and Elda Hailes.
Richard was a proud U. S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. Richard married the love of his life, Halyna Hailes, B.S., R.N., August 21, 2002. He enjoyed fishing and spent many years deep sea shrimping. Richard loved the outdoors, diamond willow wood carving, dogs and helping others.
Richard was a giver who loved spoiling people on birthdays, special occasions and holidays. His kindness, love and dedication will remain forever in our hearts.
Richard is survived by son Alexander Hailes-Yanulakis; daughter Heather (Willie) Burton; granddaughters Alexxana and Akajah Burton; siblings Judy, Mark and Robert; beloved nephew and nieces; and grand-dog Adonis.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, where a viewing will precede services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now