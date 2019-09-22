|
Richard Lee Morrison, 94, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City on March 15, 1925 to Celia Woolley Morrison and Richard Whitehead Morrison.
Lee graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City in 1942. He served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. After his mission to the North Central States, he married Carol Evans in the Salt Lake Temple on May 3, 1950. He graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Civil Engineering. They lived in Salt Lake City until 1961 when they moved to East Mill Creek. He worked for the Utah State Road Commission and the Bureau of Reclamation until his retirement.
As a child he loved helping his uncles on their farms in Marsh Center, Idaho. He also loved watching baseball games through the fence at the old Derks Field near his home, and ice skating at Liberty Park. Later in life he enjoyed reading, gardening, growing tomatoes and sharing them, malted milk, family history, and flipping through the TV channels until he found something better to watch.
Survived by his five children, Kent (Estelle Basor) Palo Alto, Elaine (Richard) Henriksen, Dick (Laurlee Leavitt), Annette (Robert) Otteson, and Ralph (Dian Cannon), 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Jim Aurich and Clint Walker.
Preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents and sisters Joyce Lund, Jean Frenette, and LaRue Green.
Thank you to family, friends and CNS hospice, and Beehive Home SLC who generously helped with his care.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28th, at 12:00 noon in the East Mill Creek First Ward Chapel, 2702 East Evergreen Avenue (3435 South) in Salt Lake City. Friends and family may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holbrook Mortuary (3251 South 2300 East) and at the church on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. before the funeral. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019