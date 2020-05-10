|
Richard Leo Kauss
1948 - 2020
Richard Leo Kauss, 71, of Riverton, UT, formerly of Ewen, MI, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 7th. Richard was born on October 4th, 1948 and was the son of the late Leo and Edith Kauss.
He worked in the Copper Mining Industry for 45 Years, starting in 1967 at the copper mine located in White Pine, MI. He worked his way through several positions from hot tapper, all the way to Smelter Superintendent. In early 1996, the mine had closed due to economic impacts for the mine, and he then soon accepted a position at Kennecott Utah Copper, and they relocated from Michigan to Salt Lake City, Utah.
He received many awards for his accomplishments throughout his career and all the way to his retirement in 2014, where he was Superintendent of Support Services. Accomplishments include receiving his Six Sigma Black Belt which led to the designing, developing, and implementing the Kennecott Idling Reduction, CNG and electric vehicle programs, along with many other environmental clean air act improvements.
His passions were love of the Green Bay Packers, golfing, and family events such as BBQing on the weekends and camping in the mountains.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and brother James. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Gregory) Kauss, Sons - James (Barbie) of Ashland, WI, Richard of West Valley City, UT, daughter Cherri of Petoskey, MI, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a sister, Beverly Ojala, of Lebanon, IN, and his brother Bruce (Myra) of Pendleton, OR.
There are no funeral plans, and a memorial service will be planned later. Please share a memory or condolence at larkincares.com
Richard (Dick) will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020