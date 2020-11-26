1935-2020
Richard "Dick" Leon Gillett passed away on November 20, 2020.
On December 8, 1935, Dick was born in Salt Lake City to Herman Gillett and Helen Pearson Gillett. He graduated from Granite High school in 1954, He enjoyed playing basketball for Granite High School. He married Sharon Wilkes on March 29, 1957 and shortly after, enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served at a Military Base in Seattle, WA during the Berlin Crisis. He and his brother, Lowell, purchased Fire Engineering from their Father in 1976 and ran a successful business until their retirement in 2000.
Dick loved to travel and to go on cruises with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting trips. He taught his family and friends how to hunt and fish, but NO ONE COULD CATCH AS MANY FISH AS DICK. He was a fish whisperer. Dick cared for his loving wife, Sharon, until his passing. Dick especially loved to brag about his family. He was so proud of them.
Dick is survived by his wife Sharon and his five children, Rich (Tammy) Gillett, Randy Gillett, Julie (Mike) Anderson, Joni Gillett (Jason), and Ron (Darci) Gillett, 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren, his brother Lowell Gillett, sisters Helen Jeanne (Marlow) Salisbury, Carol (Dave) Gough, Sue (Bart) Leaflang, and Chris (Steve) Osterle. A graveside service will be on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley at 2:00 pm 13001 South 3600 West, Riverton, Utah 84065. A viewing will be at the same location 1 hour prior. The graveside service will be live streamed on Facebook at 2:00 pm at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
.