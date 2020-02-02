Home

Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Holladay 25th Ward
4650 Naniloa Drive,
Holladay, UT
Richard LeRoy "Dick" Pack


1933 - 2020
Richard LeRoy "Dick" Pack
1933~2020
Holladay, UT-Richard LeRoy "Dick" Pack, 86, was born on November 29, 1933 in Fillmore, Utah to Fredrick Alonzo Pack and Azalea Burgon. He passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by those he loved the most. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ellie Gunn Pack, his beloved sons Richard James (Jennifer Urry), and Brandon Aaron (Tammy Black) his sister Jeneanne (Robert) Safran, his brother Rick (Jan) Pack and his 8 beautiful grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Laurie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11am at the Holladay 25th Ward, 4650 Naniloa Drive, Holladay, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 6-8pm at the same location, and from 10-10:45am prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial~Holladay Cottonwood Mortuary. For full obituary please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/richard-leroy-dick-pack
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
