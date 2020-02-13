|
|
When his mom and dad brought him home from the hospital, his two older brothers begged their parents to name him Dickie. In a slight nod to those brothers, his parents named their third son Richard Edward Lorange.
Born November 19, 1944, in Salt Lake City, his close family called him Dickie until his passing on February 7, 2020, in Portland, OR.
Dick grew up in Salt Lake City, graduating from Granite High School in 1963, marrying his sweetheart Carol Linda Potter in the Salt Lake Temple in 1966 and graduating from the University of Utah in 1969 before enlisting in the Air Force.
After his honorable discharge in 1973, Dick returned to his beloved Salt Lake Valley. He only left Salt Lake in 2005 to be closer to his son and daughter-in-law and his five grandchildren in Vancouver, WA.
Dick loved to work. His early working years were spent in the insurance industry where his affable personality served him well. He then changed directions and spent almost 20 years with the Utah Transit Authority, first as a bus driver and later in operations management. In his later years, he loved being the crossing guard at Pacific Middle School and Harmony Elementary School.
Dick loved to play. He seemed to always be called to serve with the young men in the wards in which he lived. He loved coaching their softball and basketball teams, taking them hunting (rabbits in the hills west of Utah Lake and mule deer in the hills above Kamas), water skiing at Lake Powell, snowmobiling in Yellowstone Park and countless other adventures. He loved those times with his boys. Dick also served in two bishoprics and as the elders quorum president of a quorum of 96 elders.
Dick is survived by his wife Carol, to whom he was married for over 53 years here on earth, and with whom he hopes to spend much more time in the future. He is also survived by his brother Denny (Glenna), his sister Sharon Brooks, his son Richard (Debbie) and those five beloved grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on February 15th at the Lake Ridge Ward Chapel (18214 NE 18th St., Vancouver, WA 98684). Dick's remains will be laid to rest on April 22nd at the Utah Veterans Cemetery (Bluffdale, UT).
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2020