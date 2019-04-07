1932 ~ 2019

Our family is sad to announce the passing of our beloved Budd, 87, who passed peacefully on March 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a fifteen-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Budd was born to Jacob Robert Lortsher and Leora May Renshaw Lortsher on January 16, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a graduate of East High School in 1949.

Budd proudly served in the US Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Ambassador for Peace Medal and a bugler on the Cruiser USS Manchester.

Budd married Sandra Marlene Jensen in 1952, and together they raised two beautiful daughters, Teri and Lori. Budd and Sandy later divorced, but Sandy was always the love of his life.

Budd was an avid bowler, and his greatest dream was fulfilled when he was inducted into the Great Salt Lake Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2017 as an Honorary Member. He dearly loved his bowling friends, league competition, trophies, and the recognition his teams received over the years. Budd bowled well into his eighties, and recently bowled his last game from a wheelchair.

Budd loved outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed sharing his motorhome with family, friends, and his little dogs. The more the merrier was his motto. Boating and waterskiing at Bear Lake and Pineview Reservoir, as well as camping and snowmobiling in the Uintas were family traditions. He was an awesome slalom skier, and one of the few who could clear the wake. He spent countless hours teaching family and friends how to waterski. He also shared an interest in classic cars with his brother, Bobby.

Budd excelled in computer technology at Hill Air Force Base and the Utah Department of Health.

Budd was a resident at Cottonwood Creek Assisted Living for the last five years where he made many friends. Thank you, Harmony Home Health Services, especially Rosie, for taking such great care of Budd.

We would like to acknowledge the Veterans Administration for their generosity and assistance over the years as Budd battled the devastating effects of Parkinson's Disease and Type II Diabetes. We could not have taken care of Budd without their help. Thank you, Larry Dixon, for your support.

Preceded in death by his parents, youngest brother Steven, daughters Teri Dixon and Lori Moffatt, many dear aunts and uncles, and many beloved little dogs.

Survived by his former wife, Sandy Askee; siblings, Robert "Bobby" Lortsher, (Rae), Carolyn Kelly (Charles), Michael Lortsher (Marva); grandsons, Brandon Dixon and Cody Moffatt; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and inurnment will be at Elysian Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South in Murray, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



