Services Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brookshire Ward 3487 South 1300 East View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Brookshire Ward 3487 South 1300 East View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Brookshire Ward 3487 South 1300 East View Map Resources More Obituaries for Richard King Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Martin King

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Martin King

1931 - 2019

Today our husband, father, and grandfather is racing with angels. For Richard Martin King the starter's pistol was fired on June 30, 1931 in Salt Lake City and he broke the finish line tape on March 14, 2019. Our dad was the only son of Arthur King and Lily McDonald McPhie. He has one sister, Bernice Rosetta King Wall.

Dick met the woman who would become his eternal companion, Yvonne Marie Craven, sweeping her off her feet during a dance program while they were both attending Roosevelt Junior High School. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in August 1951. Soon four sons and three daughters were added to their track team.

During his high school and college days dad set numerous state and national records in the 880 (now called the half-mile run). Always a proud UTAH MAN, he and mamma had season tickets to Ute football games for many years.

After hanging up his spikes, dad worked as a race official at state high school track meets. He also served on the LDS Church Athletic Board overseeing softball and basketball operations.

Life in athletics wasn't dad's only enjoyment. Over the years he and mom had season tickets to numerous local theater companies and they tried to make it to Tuacahn in St. George every year.

The King family table never lacked for fresh produce as dad was an avid gardener who maintained two large gardens every summer; one at his home and the other at his mother's home in Salt Lake City.

Dad worked in food sales distribution his entire career. He was comfortable in the back rooms of most grocery stores in the intermountain area. As a result, you could not go anywhere in the country without meeting someone he knew or who knew him.

Always a true gentleman, dad had a tremendous work ethic with a love for sports and the arts. These virtues have been passed on to his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Yvonne, and his children Ron (Angela), Doug (Michelle), Debbie Stidham (Gary), Judy Wareham (Frank), Roger (Paula), Larry and Toni Stokes (Harold), his nieces Barbara Gruendell (Eric) and Bonnie Wall and nephew Bernie Wall. His proud legacy includes 36 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother-in-law Ralph Wall, grandson Trevor King, great-grandson Karter Hansen and nephew Rick Wall.

The family would like to thank the staff at Highland Cove Assisted Living Center, especially Autumn, Barbara, Tammie, and Mike for their extraordinary care of both mom and dad. Also thanks to Josh, Rosie, and Liz at Comfort Worx Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held at the Brookshire Ward, 3487 South 1300 East, on Monday, March 25th at 11:00 am. Viewings will be held at the ward house on Sunday, March 24th from 6 to 8 pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.

Please join us in honoring our UTAH MAN by wearing a little red and white. Online guestbook at www.LarkinMortuary.com



