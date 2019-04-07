Home

Anderson Funeral Home
94 West 300 North
Nephi, UT 84648
(435) 623-0153
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
94 W 300 N
Nephi, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nephi Stake Center
351 N. 100 West
Nephi, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Nephi Stake Center
351 N. 100 West
Nephi, UT
Richard McKee "Critch" Bean, age 96, died of causes incident to age on April 2, 2019. He was the youngest of 6 children born to Isaac Wall "Ike" Bean and Hattie Selena Bartlett Bean, in Richfield, Utah on September 22, 1922. Critch served in the US Marines in World War II as an aircraft mechanic aboard the Marine Corps carrier, USS Gilbert Islands (CVE 107), in the Pacific theater. He worked for Mountain Bell. Critch was a 'ham' operator, more than 60 years, with the callsign K7MOC. Member "Utahah Frontiersmen" black powder club. Critch married the love of his life, Jane Kay on April 13, 1947. The marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple. Active in church callings, and service to others. Parents of 7 children, with 33 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in the Nephi Stake Center, 351 N. 100 West, Nephi, at 11 AM on April 13. Viewing from 6-8 PM on April 12 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 94 W 300 N, Nephi, UT and from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Stake Center, prior to the service. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. For a full obituary, visit www.andersonfh1866.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019
