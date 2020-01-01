|
|
Richard Nelson Halford
1940~2019
Richard Nelson Halford died on December 29, 2019 in Taylorsville, UT. He was born on June 24, 1940 in Alton, IL to Ray and Grace Halford. He married Sondra Hoggatt on August 14, 1959. Richard Halford went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family as he left his earthly body. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, target shooting with his grandsons, and hunting with his friends. He was a faithful Godly man that loved the Lord with all his heart. He attended the Good Shepard Fellowship Church in Bountiful. His greatest joy was the love he had for his four daughters. He constantly came to their rescue when they needed and never complained when asked for help. He is survived by his 4 daughters; Tammy (Mike) Dykeman of Alton, IL, Kaye (Joel) Crow of WVC, UT, Sara Wilson of Taylorsville, UT, and Rae Gleeson of Tulsa, OK, one brother; Jim Halford of Godfrey, IL, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Sondra Halford, parents; Ray and Grace Halford, son-in-law; Trent Wilson, 6 brothers, and one sister. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery: 3115 E. 7800 S., Cottonwood Heights, UT. There will be a viewing for family and friends at 9am, with services beginning at 11am. Interment will immediately follow services.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 1, 2020