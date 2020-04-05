|
Richard E. Nieser
"I gotta go trucking"
Richard Earl Nieser took his final trip on April 1st, 2020. Born September 6th, 1936 in Salt Lake City to two wonderful parents Willie John and Edith Myers Nieser. He was a man of many words who told tall tales. A natural charmer who never met a stranger that didn't tell him how young he looked.
He was the kid who ran a chop shop in a friend's backyard, stole a train and drove it to Wendover, for which his penance was a stint in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. When he returned home, he married Kay Woods and had 6 great children; he relished in being one of the kids and bringing them a myriad of toys, anything with wheels was worth his money. His midlife crisis began with a phone call to break up a raucous party in the apartment downstairs; that day he met his match in Cathy Webb. Forty-one years and three beautiful daughters later the "second litter" welcomed a calmer and gentler Dick.
Devoted to trucking would be an understatement when it came to Dick's love of the road; for 65 years he toured the country, transporting goods to market, and cooing at every waitress he met. He spent his last day doing what he loved being "Super Trucker".
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob, a son Ed and a daughter Cindy. He is survived by his loving wife Cathy, brother Dave, sons Dennis (Lori), Rick, Kevin, Tim, and his daughters Misty, Catrina, and Kasie (Nate). The Salt Lake Valley can credit 15 rambunctious grandkids and 21 great grandkids to Dicks generational charisma. He will be remembered for his young heart, joyful spirit, sense of humor, and love for his family.
Due to the current health situation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020