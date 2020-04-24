|
Richard "Dick" Ohlin Freed
1931 ~ 2020
Richard (Dick) Ohlin Freed, beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020 surrounded by family in North Salt Lake. He never gave up and was still talking and looking forward to going to Franklin, Idaho at the family land.
He was born May 1, 1931 to Carl Joseph and Judith Ohlin Freed. As a young boy he would go to work with his Dad who was an engineer on the Salt Lake and Utah Railway lines. The ran from Salt Air to Orem. That began his life-long love of trains. He graduated from South High School and was drafted at age 19 into the Army during the Korean War.
After being honorably discharged he began a career as a machinist and electrician. He built the trains in Midway and Lagoon.
In 1982 he married Joan Hatch. Her sons from another marriage became his devoted sons, who he adored and loved.
Richard is survived by his sons: John Mageras (Holly), Doug Mageras, and Steve Mageras (Michelle); 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Milton and Don (LaNae).
A graveside service will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Memorial Lake View Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. We will practice social distancing at the viewing with 10 people maximum at a time in the viewing. The funeral service will be streamed. Please visit www.MemorialUtah.com for instructions on streaming the funeral service.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 24, 2020