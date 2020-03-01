Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map

Richard Orr


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
1937 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Richard Orr was born June 18, 1937 passed away peacefully at home on Feb 25, 2020 at age 82. Dick was born to Milton and Della Orr in Granger, UT. He was raised along with his 7 siblings in Granger and helped with the family feed mill. He went on to work in the family owned Bowling Center, spending his entire life working at Delton Lanes along with his 5 brothers and cousin Ron Warr.
He married Janet Dobbs in 1960 and they raised 5 kids together. He served 2 years in the Army stationed in Alaska. He loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, pheasant hunting and coaching his boys in baseball. He also enjoyed and was very good at bowling, billiards, working on motors, and tinkering on projects...he could fix most anything. In his later years he enjoyed playing softball winning a gold medal in the senior games in St. George. He loved spending time with his grandkids and supporting all their sporting events and interests. Dick was a loving, giving, caring, supporting person.
Survived by his loving wife Janet of 60 years, sisters Shirley Adamson and Susan Thorne. Children Todd (Gena), Wendy (Chad), Brian (Kami), Brad (Tonya), Mark (Erin), 15 grandkids, 8 great grandkids.
Preceded in death by his brothers Dean, Brent, Scott, Max and Gary.
Funeral services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Viewings will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the same location, and one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the . Please visit for more information.
logo

logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -