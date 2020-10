Oct 10, 1932 ~ April 9, 2020

It's hard to believe that you've been

gone six months already. Not a day

goes by that we don't think of you-

your smile, your puns, your creativity

and eye for beauty.

You have touched so many lives with

your kindness and generosity.

We are grateful and blessed to have

you in our lives and we want to let

you know we love you and miss you.

Happy Birthday, Richard!



