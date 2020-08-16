1/3
Richard Paul Gomez
Richard Paul Gomez
1937~2020
Richard Paul Gomez "Dickie" devoted husband, father and grandfather, educator extraordinaire, civil rights advocate, playful teaser, and mentor died on August 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved Janni and is survived by his four children, Felicia Gomez Boothe (Vince), Monica Gomez Rogerson, Richard Mark Gomez (Cindy) and David Paul Gomez (Noel). A family graveside service will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020. A streamed view of the service will be available at 10:00am on that same day by clicking the link: https://zoom.us/j/8015661249. A full obituary is available at: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/richard-gomez/ and the family would love you to add your own memories of Richard.
If you would like to honor his memory in some way he would have loved for you to donate to a cause that supported his life's mission. You may select the PACE Scholarship (Partnerships for Accessing College Education) when prompted in the "Direct my gift to" field at the following link: https://secure2.convio.net/slcc/site/Donation2?idb=814392787&df_id=1060&mfc_pref=T&1060.donation=form1&idb=0.

