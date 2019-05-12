Home

Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
Viewing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
Richard Raymond Oliver Obituary
Richard Raymond Oliver
1938 ~ 2019
Richard Raymond Oliver, 81, passed away May 9, 2019 in Bluffdale, Utah. He was born April 5, 1938 in Murray, Utah to Joseph and Zina Oliver.
Dick owned Intermountain Radiator in Salt Lake City. He loved going to work every day with 3 of his boys. He also loved to farm and raise cattle.
Survived by Bret (Kat) Oliver, Robin (Rick) Marshall, Stan (Bobi) Oliver, Mark (Lori) Oliver, Mike (Tami) Oliver, Mark Snow, and Rock (Karen) Snow. Preceded in death by Korine Tanner Oliver, Todd Oliver, Rick Oliver, Darlene Vawdrey, Marlene H. Oliver, parents and siblings.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11895 South 700 East, Draper, with viewings Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to the services. Interment, Draper City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019
