1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Richard Spencer Robinson was born February 15, 1932 in Salt lake City, Utah and grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho. He died April 30, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He is the son of wonderful parents, Spencer Niven and Sarah Erma (Cossey) Robinson, who were both descendants of faithful covered wagon and handcart pioneer ancestors.
He married Charlotte Dolores (Bench) Swanson, August 14, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife Dolores: brother N James Robinson (Vivian), Salt Lake; daughter Elaine, Sacramento; son Richard, Salt Lake; four grandchildren - Tyson, Jeremy, Jason, and Yve; five great grandchildren Haley, Daphnie, Cassy, Paulo and Leo.
He and Dolores spent many summers creating lifetimes of wonderful memories with family, children and grandchildren at ball games, scouting, camping, Disneyland, Sea World, Knotts Berry, and cruises.
Later years provided opportunities for he and Dolores to travel around the United States, England and Australia.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served the church as Elder's Quorum President, Senior Seventy President (110th Quorum of Seventy), High Counsilor, Bishop, and Counselor in the Cannon Stake Presidency.
He and Dolores served two missions together: the first in the Mission Presidency of the Washington DC South Mission from 1997 to 2000, and the second at Perth Australia from 2002 to 2003.
After returning from Australia, he was the Regional Welfare Specialist for the Pioneer Region until 2010.
He also taught the Gospel Doctrine class from 2003.
He attended Idaho State College and worked for American Telephone and Telegraph at Pocatello after finishing college.
He was drafted during the Korean War, into the U.S. Army October 1952, where he served two years in the Signal Corps. He attended Microwave school at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey and was stationed at the Signal Corp Pictorial Center, Astoria Long Island City, Long Island, New York for a year and a half.
After returning from New York in 1954, he again worked for American Telephone and Telegraph until 1958 when he went to work for the Sperry Corp. (later Unisys and L-3).
He was a Staff Engineer for Unisys (Sperry Corp) working from 1958 to 1997.
He designed and installed television equipment for the beginning of the Kennedy Space Center, and designed and built a broadcast quality Mobile Color Television System also for the Kennedy Space Center in 1962.
His main occupation with Sperry was designing high power Microwave Data Link transmitters and other related equipment for classified military programs.
He was an Amateur Radio Operator from 1950 to his death with the call letters W7OUJ.
He had an exceptional life because of following the teachings of Jesus Christ. Having studied it and tested it, he had many spiritual experiences. He knew the gospel of Christ and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be true and could not have asked for anything more.
He tried to serve his family, friends, and fellow man, fighting a good fight, finishing the course and keeping the faith.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday 5/5/2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held on Monday 5/4/2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the same location. Please visit memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
