|
|
1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Richard Spencer Robinson was born February 15, 1932 in Salt lake City, Utah and grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho. He died April 30, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He is the son of wonderful parents, Spencer Niven and Sarah Erma (Cossey) Robinson, who were both descendants of faithful covered wagon and handcart pioneer ancestors.
He married Charlotte Dolores (Bench) Swanson, August 14, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday 5/5/2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held on Monday 5/4/2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the same location. Please visit memorialutah.com for the full obituary
Published in Deseret News on May 4, 2020