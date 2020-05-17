Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Graveside service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd
Sandy, UT
Viewing
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Richard S. Bawden


1921 - 2020
Richard S. Bawden Obituary
Richard S. Bawden
1921 - 2020
Sterling passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1921 to Richard G. and Ivie Inkley Bawden in Granger, UT.
Sterling married his sweetheart Ruby Sorensen on June 24, 1941. Together they enjoyed dancing, camping and spending time with his family. He spent his working years at Kennecott Copper, retiring after 41 years.
Survived by his children Margie Ketterer, Leonard, and Marty (Francie); six grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and sisters Virginia and Margaret. Preceded in death by his wife; daughter-in-law Kathy; son-in-law Fred Ketterer; two grandsons; and brothers Bob and Howard.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 19th at from 10:00 to 11:45 AM followed by a graveside service at 12:00 PM all at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020
