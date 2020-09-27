I loved and will miss Dick so much. I won’t be able to play a round of golf now where 10 foot putt’s are called good or golf balls suddenly showing up in the fairway and not in the crap. I have been able to play a lot of rounds of golf with Dick in the last 5 years and cherish each one. The bottlers of Mountain Dew also cherished how much Dick played golf and will notice the downtick in sales. I think I went through the hundreds of golf balls in his living room a dozen times and never found one golf ball that I wanted.

When I stayed with Uncle Dick there was a never ending pan of vegetable soup made with Clamato juice and a tuna sandwich with miracle whip and relish. There was always a piece of chocolate cake to eat prior to going to bed at night. I don’t think I ever saw him eat anything else.

Jayne, Steven, Rhett, Cary, Thomas and families, I am so sorry for your loss. There was never a doubt of how much he loved you and how proud he was of each of you and his entire family.



Scott Nemelka

