Richard Tolton White

1931 ~ 2019

Richard Tolton White, beloved husband, Papa, grandpa, uncle and friend, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 18, 2019, as a result of dementia. He was surrounded by his loving family as he passed into his next eternal mission.

He was born May 8, 1931, to Claud Lancelot and Anna Hansen White. He was reared in Salt Lake City, Utah with four sisters, Mary, Helen, Betty Gene and Donna, and his brother, Claud. He attended and graduated from South High School before joining the Army from which he was honorably discharged following the Korean War. He pursued a mission to the south for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Being very active in the Church, he held many positions and served valiantly while on his mission. Richard served as a High Priest Group leader, music director and led many church choirs. He loved to study and teach the gospel to those who would listen, and enthusiastically taught many classes of the Gospel for youth and adults. As an author he wrote a book, "The Plan of Salvation" which passed through three editions.

He began teaching professionally in the Church Educational System as a Seminary teacher for four years. He taught English in high schools in Whittier and Fullerton, California, and for the Granite School District for 26 years. He loved the youth and could make English interesting once he got their ears! He loved to study the Civil War and visit the many battlefields with his wonderful wife. He loved the out-of-doors in tenting, camping and hiking through forest glens. In all of his activities he loved to be with his family and especially his beloved Martha.

Richard met Martha Josephson on April 17, 1955, and on August 19, 1955, he married his best friend, in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They later served together in the Tennessee Nashville Mission and loved it! They will always be together as sweethearts! His children remember fondly that he taught them the value of work and the joy of play!

The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Rocky Mountain Hospice and The Wentworth at Draper who cared for Richard with great dignity and love during the past few weeks. We are forever grateful to you all!

He is survived by his lovely wife of 63 years, Martha; his son, Dean (Salt Lake City), his daughters, Richelle (West Valley City), Jeanine (Terry) Bleckner (Riverton), and Bethany (Sandy), and two grandsons who were his pride and joy, Colton and Austin Bleckner (Riverton), as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and four sisters. He is now reunited with his parents and family he has missed so very much!

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Mission Ward, 1433 East Old Mission Road, Sandy, Utah. Friends may call Tuesday, April 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah, or at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.



