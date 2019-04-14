December 15th, 1967 -

April 9th, 2019

On April 9th, 2019, Troy passed away at home surrounded by his family. He fought a valiant battle with cancer. Troy's heart was in his family and in anyone he had ever met. He went far beyond his means to help anyone and everyone.

He was one of those you liked, the minute you meet him.

He spent his life working as an arborist, loving it as his father and brother do. He learned much from both of them and loved everyone he associated with.

He enjoyed being with his wife Shellee, taking long rides in the car. He enjoyed spoiling all of his grandkids in any kind of family event; especially taking everyone camping and fishing.

Survived by: Parents Robert Theodore Van Dam JR, Marilyn Ann Matson Van Dam, Wife: Shellee Van Dam, Children: Tiffany (Cache) East , Jessica (Gerald) Makovsky, Kami Miller, and Kodi Miller Grandkids: Tessa, Elica, Gauge, Payton, Wyatt, Levi, Emma, Kali and Noah Siblings: Traci (Greg) Turner, Robert Trent (Tiffany) Van Dam and Tralyn (Jon) Hanks and lots of nieces and nephews

Proceeded in death: Robert and Elaine Van Dam, Royal and Ethel Matson

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at LDS Ward Chapel located at 97 West 7500 South Midvale, Utah 84047. Starting at Noon. Gathering of family and friends at 11:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 14, 2019