Richard Wayne Hansen

1957 ~ 2019

Richard Wayne Hansen, 61, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Blackfoot, Idaho on June 13, 1957 to Lynn Wayne Hansen and Portia Hiatt Hansen. Richard attended Utah State University where he met his sweetheart, Leah Joy Martin. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 30, 1979. Their son, Lynn Jay, was born in 1989. The family moved to California in 1992 for Richard's work in the automotive testing industry, a job he loved that took him around the globe for more than two decades. For the last 12 years he worked as an insurance auditor.

Richard was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving a mission in Washington State and in many callings and leadership positions. He was known and loved for his quiet, gentle spirit and willingness to serve others.

Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years. Leah, and his son, Lynn Jay, his mother, Portia Hansen and seven siblings: David (Cindy) Hansen, Lynne (Michael) Goodwin, Alan Hansen, Kae Hansen, Adele Hansen, Holly Hansen, and Russell Hansen.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Bountiful 9th and 31st Wards Chapel, 585 East Center Street at 11 a.m. Internment will follow at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, where Richard will be laid to rest near his father. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cupertino, California.

