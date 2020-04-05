|
Richard Woolley Fetzer, a humble servant of God, "returned to that God who gave him life" March 30, 2020. He was born June 12, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Percy Kaspar Fetzer and Thelma Woolley. Richard married Kathleen Mugleston starting their eternal family August 24, 1962. They had 7 seven children. After Kathleen's passing, Richard married Gladys Clark Farmer August 1, 2015.
From a young age, he worked for the family business, Fetzer's Architectural Woodworking, eventually acting as CEO for 20 years.
Richard felt privileged to have contributed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a missionary in the North German Mission, member of The Tabernacle Choir, President of the Frankfurt Temple with wife Kathleen as Matron, Stake Patriarch, member of the Brighton Girls Camp Board and missionary in the Nauvoo Temple with Gladys.
His service to the community included membership in the Exchange Club and participation on the board of the The Road Home.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his swetheart wife, Kathleen (Mugleston). His surviving family includes: His devoted wife, Gladys (Clark Farmer); his twin sister, Ruth Carr (Stephen); sister, Judith Edwards (Robert); and brothers, Robert Fetzer (Debbie), and Clark Fetzer (Jeanne); children, Heidi Page (Kent), Dawn White (Nathan), Laura Hunt (Darcy), Karen Fetzer (Doug), Elaine Hunt (Jaime), Stuart Fetzer (Marcy), Mark Fetzer (Kristi), wonderful and supportive step-children, and grand and great-grandchildren.
To honor Richard, The Road Home is accepting donations in his name at https://www.theroadhome.org/give/donate/
To read Richard's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020