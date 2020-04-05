Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fetzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Woolley Fetzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Woolley Fetzer Obituary
Richard Woolley Fetzer, a humble servant of God, "returned to that God who gave him life" March 30, 2020. He was born June 12, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Percy Kaspar Fetzer and Thelma Woolley. Richard married Kathleen Mugleston starting their eternal family August 24, 1962. They had 7 seven children. After Kathleen's passing, Richard married Gladys Clark Farmer August 1, 2015.
From a young age, he worked for the family business, Fetzer's Architectural Woodworking, eventually acting as CEO for 20 years.
Richard felt privileged to have contributed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a missionary in the North German Mission, member of The Tabernacle Choir, President of the Frankfurt Temple with wife Kathleen as Matron, Stake Patriarch, member of the Brighton Girls Camp Board and missionary in the Nauvoo Temple with Gladys.
His service to the community included membership in the Exchange Club and participation on the board of the The Road Home.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his swetheart wife, Kathleen (Mugleston). His surviving family includes: His devoted wife, Gladys (Clark Farmer); his twin sister, Ruth Carr (Stephen); sister, Judith Edwards (Robert); and brothers, Robert Fetzer (Debbie), and Clark Fetzer (Jeanne); children, Heidi Page (Kent), Dawn White (Nathan), Laura Hunt (Darcy), Karen Fetzer (Doug), Elaine Hunt (Jaime), Stuart Fetzer (Marcy), Mark Fetzer (Kristi), wonderful and supportive step-children, and grand and great-grandchildren.
To honor Richard, The Road Home is accepting donations in his name at https://www.theroadhome.org/give/donate/
To read Richard's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -