In Loving Memory

On the morning of February 6th, Rick Billings served his last ace and headed for the wine bar in heaven. His wicked sense of humor and a serious backhand took him from the mean streets of Pearl River, NY to the bright lights of SLC. Firmly planted in the west, he amassed a following of tennis devotees while simultaneously torturing his wife and daughters with tennis drills and silly dad jokes. From tragically afroed hippy to follicly challenged tennis professional, Rick spent his life teaching others meaningful lessons, while somehow getting them to learn tennis too. Rightfully known for his heart and humor, he also loved the arts, particularly live music-a topic he would discuss late into the night over wine with those fortunate enough to be in his company. Rick is survived by all those he loved and laughed with. In celebration of his life, a memorial tennis social will be held on the evening of April 6, 2019. Contact [email protected] to RSVP.

