McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tari's home
3588 Lamplight Lane
Magna, UT
Rick "Ricky" Turner


Rick "Ricky" Turner Obituary
Rick "Ricky" Turner
1981 ~ 2019
"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." ~Dr. Seuss
On June 13, 2019, the world became a little less bright when our little brother Rick Turner lost his life. Ricky was born on March 30, 1981 to Frederick and Karen Turner.
Ricky's celebration of life will be as follows: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00-2:00 p.m. at Tari's home, 3588 Lamplight Lane, Magna, Utah, Open House style. Come share memories. For full obituary visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019
